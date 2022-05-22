 
Showbiz
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Abrar ul Haq calls out Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Abrar ul Haq calls out Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’
Abrar ul Haq calls out Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’

Renowned singer, Abrar ul Haq took to his social media to call out Karan Johar and Dharma Movies for stealing his music without asking for his permission.

Dharma Productions dropped the trailer of the film, Jugjugg Jeeyo on their social media account, on Sunday and has 'shamelessly copied the Billo crooner’s 2002 iconic song Nach Punjaban.

Amid all, the singer of the original song shared his statement.

“I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the right to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all,” Abrar said.

Social media is also buzzing with the latest Bollywood theft.


More From Showbiz:

Ali Zafar reacts to being compared to Shehzad Roy: ‘I was a kid when he started!’

Ali Zafar reacts to being compared to Shehzad Roy: ‘I was a kid when he started!’

Indian singer Arijit Singh says he's coming to Pakistan: Watch

Indian singer Arijit Singh says he's coming to Pakistan: Watch

Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with a nostalgic post

Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with a nostalgic post

Nawal Saeed sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Nawal Saeed sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot

Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’
Madhuri Dixit discusses how the Bollywood scripts have changed: ‘Golden era for women’

Madhuri Dixit discusses how the Bollywood scripts have changed: ‘Golden era for women’

Aisha Khan welcomes baby boy with husband Major Uqbah Malik

Aisha Khan welcomes baby boy with husband Major Uqbah Malik
Bollywood Sameera Reddy opens up about struggling with postpartum depression

Bollywood Sameera Reddy opens up about struggling with postpartum depression
Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane as she drops pics from school trip

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane as she drops pics from school trip
Priyanka Chopra talks about sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Priyanka Chopra talks about sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022

Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022

Latest

view all