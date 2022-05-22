Abrar ul Haq calls out Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’

Renowned singer, Abrar ul Haq took to his social media to call out Karan Johar and Dharma Movies for stealing his music without asking for his permission.

Dharma Productions dropped the trailer of the film, Jugjugg Jeeyo on their social media account, on Sunday and has 'shamelessly copied the Billo crooner’s 2002 iconic song Nach Punjaban.

Amid all, the singer of the original song shared his statement.

“I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the right to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all,” Abrar said.

Social media is also buzzing with the latest Bollywood theft.



