Monday May 23 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

ECP denotifies 25 PTI MPAs de-seated over defection

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Monday May 23, 2022

  • ECP issues official notification to cancel election of PTI dissidents as members of PA.
  • Denotified dissidents include 20 members elected from different constituencies, 3 on women's and 2 on non-Muslims seats.
  • Vacated seats to be filled within 60 days through re-election.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday de-notified the 25 PTI MPAs that it had de-seated over defection from the party on Friday.

The decision to de-seat the 25 PTI dissidents came during the announcement of the verdict in a case pertaining to the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs).

Today, the ECP issued official notifications for the cancellation of the dissidents' election from respective constituencies of Punjab and Punjab Assembly seats reserved for women and non-Muslims.

"Pursuant to the Order dated the 20" May, 2022 passed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in case No. 13(1)/2022-Law, upon confirmation of the declarations under Article 63A(1)(b)(i) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby de notify the following members Provincial Assembly of Punjab from the respective Constituencies, seats reserved for women, and non-Muslims in terms of Article 63A(4) of the Constitution," the notifications read.

As many as 20 out of 25 dissidents were elected from different constituencies, three were elected on seats reserved for women and two were elected on seats reserved for non-Muslims.

The members de-seated from different constituencies are:

  • Raja Sagheer Ahmed
  • Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha
  • Saeed Akbar Khan
  • Muhammad Ajmal
  • Faisal Hayat
  • Mehar Muhammad Aslam
  • Mian Khalid Mehmood
  • Abdul Aleem Khan
  • Nazir Ahmad Chohan
  • Malik Asad Ali
  • Muhammad Amin Zulqrnain 
  • Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial
  • Muhammad Salman
  • Zawar Hussain Warraich
  • Nazir Anmad Khan
  • Zahara Batool
  • Muhammad Sabtain Raza
  • Muhammad Tahir
  • Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa

The members de-seated from reserved seats for women are:

  • Uzma Kardar 
  • Aisha Nawaz
  • Sajida Yousaf

The members de-seated from reserved seats for non-Muslims are:

  • Ijaz Masih
  • Haroon Imran Gill

The vacated seat has to be filled within 60 days.

"When, except for dissolution of the National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly, a 631[] 631 seat in any such Assembly has become vacant not later than one hundred and twenty days before the term of that Assembly is due to expire, an election to fill the seat shall be held within sixty days from the occurrence of the vacancy".

