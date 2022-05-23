IBCC improves conversion formula of IB programmes

IB Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen improves the conversion formula of International Baccalaureate programmes. — IBCC website

IBCC considers the MYP, DP and CP equivalent to Pakistan’s SSC and HSSC.

Improved formula will benefit students currently enrolled in IB programmes.

IB regional manager says improvement marks a significant milestone for IB in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Equivalence Committee has improved the conversion formula for the International Baccalaureate (IB) students from the May 2022 examination session onwards.



For example, as per the revised conversion formula for grades of middle years programme (MYP) and diploma programme (DP), students securing 7 grades (highest grade in IB) would be equivalent to the mean value of the highest subject marks achieved in the Pakistani Examination Board (90+ marks). Equivalency marks have increased by an average of 5 marks for IB students securing 7, 6, 5, 4, and 3 grades.

IBCC considers the MYP, DP and career-related Programme (CP) equivalent to Pakistan’s SSC and HSSC (relevant group), respectively.

The improved conversion formula will benefit students currently enrolled in the following IB programmes — MYP, DP and CP. Following this decision, IB students will be able to compete with the students qualifying from other foreign qualifications, also helping them secure admission to medical and engineering colleges in Pakistan.

Speaking about this development, Uzma Shujjat, IB Regional Manager (Pakistan, Iran and the Nordic Region), said: “Improvement in the conversion formula for IB students marks a significant milestone for the IB in Pakistan. The IB is globally recognised for its innovative approach to education. IB programmes empower school-aged students to take ownership of their own learning and help them develop future-ready skills to make a difference and thrive in a world that changes fast. Following this welcome revision by IBCC Equivalence Committee, we expect more learners to join our programs and get admission to national universities."

Known for its inquiry-based learning, the IB creates resilient, well-rounded young people who have the knowledge, skills and sense of purpose they need to thrive throughout their lives and contribute to making the world a better place. The IB offers four high-quality educational programmes: the Primary Years Programme (PYP, for ages 3-12), MYP (for ages 11 to 16), DP (for ages 16-19) and the CP (for ages 16-19) to over 5500 IB World Schools globally.

The IB is currently offered at 31 IB World Schools across the country. In the last eight years alone, the number of IB programmes offered by schools has more than quadrupled, from 10 in 2014 to 48 present day. We are excited to forecast that there will be 65 authorised programmes by 2023, making an IB education accessible to even more students across Pakistan.