Two soldiers martyred after terrorists attack security forces in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army troops patrol in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

Terrorists attacked security forces in the general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

ISPR says Pakistani troops initiated a prompt response.

Martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Zahoor Khan and Sepoy Rahim Gul.

Two soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked security forces in the general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

But during the “intense exchange of fire”, two soldiers were martyred while fighting gallantly, the military's media wing said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 20-year-old Sepoy Zahoor Khan, a resident of Lower Dir, and 23-year-old Sepoy Rahim Gul, a resident of Abbottabad.

The ISPR said that “area clearance” is underway.