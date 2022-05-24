 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts in latest pictures: SEE HERE

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts in latest pictures: SEE HERE
Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts in latest pictures: SEE HERE

The Bollywood superstar star Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in latest pictures from his recent trip to Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, the King Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani dropped unseen images of the actor.

The Zero actor set the internet on fire as he donned black suit with matching tie paired with white shirt. SRK completed his look with stylish black shades.

Take a look here:

Dadlani also shared another look of Shah Rukh in her story in which he could be seen wearing a full black suit.

Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts in latest pictures: SEE HERE

The actor is all set to make his comeback with a bang with his film Pathaan alongside style diva Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand directorial will hit the theaters in January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan will also collaborate with director Rajkumar Hirani for his film Dunki, which will also feature Taapsee Pannu in lead role.

More From Showbiz:

‘Joyland’ receives standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival: Watch

‘Joyland’ receives standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival: Watch
Sarwat Gilani slays spectators in a glittery mint green gown at Cannes red carpet

Sarwat Gilani slays spectators in a glittery mint green gown at Cannes red carpet
Karan Johar has legal rights to use Abrar Ul Haq’s 'Nach Punjaban', claims record label ‘Moviebox’

Karan Johar has legal rights to use Abrar Ul Haq’s 'Nach Punjaban', claims record label ‘Moviebox’
Kriti Sanon relaunches herself as an entrepreneur in fitness world: Photo

Kriti Sanon relaunches herself as an entrepreneur in fitness world: Photo
Sarmad Khoosat strikes resemblance to Andrew Garfield?

Sarmad Khoosat strikes resemblance to Andrew Garfield?
Abrar ul Haq calls out Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’

Abrar ul Haq calls out Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’
Ali Zafar reacts to being compared to Shehzad Roy: ‘I was a kid when he started!’

Ali Zafar reacts to being compared to Shehzad Roy: ‘I was a kid when he started!’

Indian singer Arijit Singh says he's coming to Pakistan: Watch

Indian singer Arijit Singh says he's coming to Pakistan: Watch

Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with a nostalgic post

Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with a nostalgic post

Nawal Saeed sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Nawal Saeed sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot

Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’

Latest

view all