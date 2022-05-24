Anushka Sharma glows in the sun as she flaunts her ‘tan’ in latest selfie

Bollywood’s beloved actress Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her return to the screen with the upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress.

While the Sultan actress is set to play the role of an Indian women cricketer, Jhulan Goswami in the forthcoming film, she often pictures and videos from her training sessions with fans on social media.

Recently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starlet, 34, turned to her Instagram and posted yet another gorgeous picture of herself flaunting her tan.





Anushka, who has been taking intense training sessions for the upcoming sports drama, captioned the picture, “Tan on ten, followed by a sun emoticon.”

The post garnered thousands of likes in no time. While fans and fellow stars praised the actress’ dedication to the project, her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli also showered her with love.

Taking to the comments section, the former Indian cricket team captain dropped a heart-eyed icon for his beautiful wife.

Chakda Xpress will be released on Netflix.