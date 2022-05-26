 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
Piers Morgan, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez share anger over horrific mass shooting in Texas school

Thursday May 26, 2022

Piers Morgan, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez share anger over horrific mass shooting in Texas school

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Piers Morgan shared their anger over the tragic mass shooting that broke out at a school in Texas, begging lawmakers to impose stricter gun laws.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter and 32-year-old songstress joined Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra and many others in begging for a crackdown on gun laws in America.

The tragic school shooting saw 21 people murdered - including 19 innocent children and two teachers.

Following the tragedy, celebrities have taken to social media to share their outrage and demand law makers to change gun laws.

Swift expressed her anger over the incident and wrote: "Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve's words ring so true and cut so deep."

Piers Morgan says school children are being 'slaughtered'.  He posted on Twitter : "Nothing was done after Sandy Hook to stop another school massacre like that happening again. It's now happened again. Schoolchildren being slaughtered in their classrooms should not be a political issue. Please, America, stop the partisan bullsh*t and do something to stop it."

Selena Gomez shared on her Instagram Story: "Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren't safe at school where are they safe?

"It's so frustrating and I'm not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future."

Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra added: "Condolences are not enough. There needs to be more done. So tragic."

