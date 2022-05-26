'Azadi March': PTI protesters pelt stones at Jang, Geo Islamabad office

Protesters can be seen pelting stones at the Jang/Geo building in Islamabad's Red Zone, on May 26, 2022.— Photo by author

ISLAMABAD: As protests staged by PTI workers ahead of former prime minister Imran Khan's address at Islamabad's D-Chowk took a violent turn after demonstrators clashed with the police, some party stalwarts also started pelting stones on the office building of Jang and Geo News.

As a result of the attack, some media workers sustained injuries, the windows of the newsroom were left shattered, and DSNG vans belonging to the media group were also damaged.

Eyewitnesses said that some pedestrians pelted stones at the office building of Jang and Geo News using catapults. No police personnel were present outside of the building for its security.

DSNGs of the group were also damaged during the protests in other cities, including Karachi and Lahore.

Amid the chaos in Islamabad, the government has authorised the deployment of armed forces in the federal capital's Red Zone for protecting the government buildings.

More to follow.