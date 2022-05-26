Amber Heard in tears as Johnny Depp wishes 'karma takes gift of breath from her'

Johnny Depp former texts to a friend about Amber Heard have been disclosed during cross-examination by the actress's legal team.



On Wednesday, in Virginia court, that former couple sat in for their ongoing defamation trial day 22. While Depp has sued Heard for $50 million, the Aquaman star has countersued ex-husband for $100 million.

During the proceedings, a text sent to a friend from Depp on Aug. 15, 2016 was read aloud in court. The message was produced around the time Heard had filed a retraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

"I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market... I'm so f---ing happy she wants to fight this out!!! She will hit the wall hard!!! And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c-- guzzler out of my life!!!" read the message.

Continuing, the text message referred to Heard as a "50 cent stripper" and added, "I wouldn't touch her with a goddam glove. I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her."

At this point, Heard visibly got emotional, as she fought back tears in the courtroom.

In his defense, Depp told the court that he was "not proud" of his language in them. He explained he has a "dark" sense of humor.