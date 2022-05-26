 
pakistan
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Maryam Nawaz

Azadi March: Govt files contempt of court plea against Imran Khan in SC

Thursday May 26, 2022

Screengrab from Imran Khans Instagram video.
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday filed a contempt of court plea against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court (SC) over violation of the apex court's orders during PTI's 'Azadi March'.

The move came after the PTI openly defied the SC's directives, announcing to hold a rally at D-Chowk in Islamabad’s prohibited Red Zone.

The SC accepted the plea for a hearing and formed a larger bench to look into the matter.

The petition has been scheduled for hearing at 11:30 am.

More to follow...

