Kate Moss testimony ‘devoid of any signs of stress or anxiety': Body Language Expert

File Footage

Kate Moss testimony was ‘devoid of any signs of stress or anxiety' and her expressions even suggests ‘residual warmth’ at the memory of her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp, claims body language expert.

Moss testified in the ongoing defamation trial of Depp against his former wife Amber Heard as she denied the accusations that the actor pushed her from stairs.

Appearing in court via video link, the model explained the truth behind the 'staircase incident' on Wednesday, saying she slid down some stairs because of a rainstorm and hurt her back.

Body language expert Judi James talked to Daily Mail as she analyzed Moss’ body movements during the testimony.

She told the outlet, “Asked, ‘Do you know Jonny Depp?’ Kate's very subtle facial movements suggest residual warmth at the memory. The right side of her mouth curls up in a subtle smile as she says, ‘Yes I do,’”

“Kate gives the impression of being polite, smiling sweetly and apologetically when speaking over the lawyer and being interrupted by him,” added James.

James pointed that there were no signs of stress on Moss, saying, “Despite the fact that she is famously private, her blink rate and her shoulder angle look devoid of any signs of stress or anxiety.”

“She becomes more animated at this point, seeming to be close to laughter as she says, ‘He never pushed me or kicked me,'” the expert claims.

Talking about Heard’s body language, James said, “Amber is seen at times during this testimony, sitting mainly with her chin raised and her eyebrows arched.”

“When Kate is asked how long she and Johnny were a couple (Heard's) head seems to turn from side to side in a gesture that could suggest denial or irrelevance,” she added.



