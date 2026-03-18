Cardi B has a demand for Canadian fans before tour stop: ‘I swear to God'

Cardi B has a message for her Canadian fans, and she is not mincing her words.

The Grammy-winning rapper has called out slow ticket sales for her upcoming Little Miss Drama tour stop in Hamilton, Ontario, and made very clear what she expects them to do about it.

Taking to X, Cardi B revealed that her 31 March date at the TD Coliseum in Hamilton was sitting at around 80 per cent sold out, with a glance at the Ticketmaster listing confirming plenty of seats still available.

For an artist who has been selling out arenas across North America, that was not acceptable.

"And I'm letting you Canadians know, if you break my sold-out streak, I don't know what I'm going to do… But y'all better go buy them tickets," she said.

She wasn't done there either.

"I swear to God, if you break my streak — y'all better go buy tickets. Y'all not breaking my perfectly sold out streak," she repeated.

It's a bold tactic, but it's one she's tried before.

Back in February, she issued a near-identical warning to Vancouver fans ahead of her Rogers Arena show on 21 February, writing on X, "Five sold out shows back to back… packed to the brim!! Vancouver y'all better not break my streak."

Vancouver, it seems, got the message.

The Little Miss Drama tour, which supports Cardi B's second studio album Am I the Drama?, kicked off in Palm Desert, California and runs through to a finale in Atlanta.

She recently sold out two back-to-back nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and has been keeping that streak firmly intact ever since.

Hamilton has been warned.