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Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes left in tears during painful goodbye

Ruth also spoke about how tough things have been since their split in 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes left in tears during painful goodbye
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes left in tears during painful goodbye

Ruth Langsford has opened up about a deeply emotional moment that she shared with ex-husband Eamonn Holmes, remembering the day they both broke down in tears.

The moment happened when their son Jack left home for university in 2020 as it was a big step for him and Ruth said she didn’t want to make it harder by getting too emotional in front of him.

But it wasn’t easy to hold it in.

In her book Feeling Fabulous, she shared what happened next and as soon as they said goodbye and got into the car, the emotions took over.

“Eamonn and I said goodbye, got into the car, and both promptly burst into tears,” she said.

She also remembered looking up at his room and seeing him waving from the window as they drove away, which made it even harder.

Ruth also spoke about how tough things have been since their split in 2024 after many years together.

She explained that the sadness was very heavy in the beginning and it took time to come to terms with such a big change.

Now, she is slowly learning to accept it and move forward, even though it hasn’t been easy.

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