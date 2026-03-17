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Niall Horan drops major clues about album name, tracklist in new video

The former One Direction star is finally unveiling details about his upcoming 4th studio album

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

Horan, 32, will drop the albums lead single, Dinner Party, on March 20
Horan, 32, will drop the album's lead single, Dinner Party, on March 20

Niall Horan is sending fans on an Easter egg hunt as he prepares to unveil his new album.

The former One Direction star is finally revealing details about his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, including, potentially, its name and tracklist. Horan, 32, teased the announcement in a music video excerpt from the album’s upcoming lead single, Dinner Party, in an Instagram post on March 17. The post was simply captioned, “TOMORROW.”

But the video said a lot more.

Set around a long, carefully styled dinner table, the clip appeared packed with hidden clues. And fans wasted no time breaking it down.

Some hints were hard to miss. The word “Prize” was spelled out in Scrabble tiles. A cake featured the phrase “Tastes So Good.” Others were more subtle, like a watch set to 6:12, six red candles, and even a deck of cards placed on the table.

That last detail sparked theories almost instantly.

“I’m thinking that the deck of cords [sic] could symbolize unexpected love because you never know what card is gonna get laid down so maybe the title could be wild card of lucky one?” one fan suggested.

Others theorised that the watch could be hinting at a song called “Timeless.”

The teaser arrives just days before Dinner Party drops on Friday, March 20, with the full album expected to follow soon after. 

Horan previously confirmed on February 24 that the record was complete.

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