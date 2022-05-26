 
pakistan
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz holds Imran Khan responsible for police constable's martyrdom

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Screengrab/ Geo News
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Screengrab/ Geo News  

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday berated PTI 
Chairman Imran Khan and his party for being "responsible" for the martyrdom of a policeman, who laid his life in the line of duty a few days back in Lahore.

Maryam was speaking to the press outside of the house of the martyred policeman, identified as Kamal Ahmed. She had gone there to meet Ahmed's widow and his five children.

"The martyred policeman's wife also blames Khan for her husband's death," she said, adding that the PTI chairman has kept his own sons safe in London but "deprived these five children of their father by killing him."

She said that "real freedom" begins at one's home, therefore, Imran Khan should first bring his children to Pakistan and teach them what real freedom entailed.

Talking about Khan's six-day ultimatum to the government to announce a date for the elections, Maryam said that the move was solely to hide his guilt. 

She went on to say that Khan could not even mobilise 20,000 people for his march despite promising to bring two million people on the streets.

The PML-N vice said that the nation is well aware of the fact that Khan's agenda was to "spread anarchy in the country."

"People have recognised your lies and your fake foreign conspiracy as you still don't have the answer to what your government did in the last four years," said Maryam, adding that people have forced Khan to go back to Peshawar by terming the so-called "Azadi March" a barbadi (destruction) march.

Shedding light on the clashes between the PTI supporters and the police on May 25, the PML-N vice president said that while people were getting beaten up, Khan was enjoying a helicopter ride. 

"His revolution kept flying in the air for a few hours," she interjected an ironic remark and added that Khan should "stop using the youth to fuel his lust for power" and "pray for the rest of his life in Bani Gala."

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz rules out 'dictation' from Imran, says NA to make decision on elections

PM Shehbaz rules out 'dictation' from Imran, says NA to make decision on elections
Mother Teresa Award winner appointed PM's head of strategic reforms

Mother Teresa Award winner appointed PM's head of strategic reforms

NA passes bill abolishing use of EVMs in election

NA passes bill abolishing use of EVMs in election
PTI approached 'neutrals' for talks with govt: Ahsan Iqbal

PTI approached 'neutrals' for talks with govt: Ahsan Iqbal
Azadi March: SC disposes off contempt of court plea against Imran Khan

Azadi March: SC disposes off contempt of court plea against Imran Khan
UK minister denies claim of conspiracy against Imran Khan govt

UK minister denies claim of conspiracy against Imran Khan govt
Heatwave, water shortage likely to cut Pakistan's mango production by 50%

Heatwave, water shortage likely to cut Pakistan's mango production by 50%
'Fake news': Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal responds to reports of her joining 'Azadi March'

'Fake news': Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal responds to reports of her joining 'Azadi March'
'Azadi March': PTI protesters pelt stones at Jang, Geo Islamabad office

'Azadi March': PTI protesters pelt stones at Jang, Geo Islamabad office

Class 9, matric examinations to be held as per schedule

Class 9, matric examinations to be held as per schedule
PTI leader Usman Dar shares fake photo of Tiger Force

PTI leader Usman Dar shares fake photo of Tiger Force
Watch: Female PTI supporter repeatedly hurls abuses at policeman in Islamabad

Watch: Female PTI supporter repeatedly hurls abuses at policeman in Islamabad

Latest

view all