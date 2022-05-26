 
Thursday May 26 2022
Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable snap of Alec Baldwin cradling her growing baby bump

Thursday May 26, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin took to her social media handle and shared a lovely glimpse of her blossoming baby bump.

The yoga instructor, who is currently expecting her seventh child with her husband Alec Baldwin, posted adorable and fun-filled selfies on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

She posted the snaps with the caption, 'Today was a day where so many people said I look really far along in my pregnancy... I'm just half way there’

‘Guess my belly is big for the 1,000th time around,' she wrote and added a laughing emoticon.

In another picture, the Departed actor, 64, was seen leaning down and placing his ear to Hilaria's belly, cradling her growing baby bump.

'Then he decided I needed to retake the photo with him in it,' she captioned the click.

Hilaria, 38, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging red skirt, black top, and a striped shirt as she clicked the selfies.

Earlier, Hilaria took to her social media handle and posted a heartfelt message following the tragic Texas school shooting.

She posted a picture of Alec hugging one of their children, and wrote, 'We need to hug our children and we need to hug other people's children with a solution to make this awfulness stop.'

