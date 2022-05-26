Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable snap of Alec Baldwin cradling her growing baby bump

Hilaria Baldwin took to her social media handle and shared a lovely glimpse of her blossoming baby bump.

The yoga instructor, who is currently expecting her seventh child with her husband Alec Baldwin, posted adorable and fun-filled selfies on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

She posted the snaps with the caption, 'Today was a day where so many people said I look really far along in my pregnancy... I'm just half way there’

‘Guess my belly is big for the 1,000th time around,' she wrote and added a laughing emoticon.

In another picture, the Departed actor, 64, was seen leaning down and placing his ear to Hilaria's belly, cradling her growing baby bump.

'Then he decided I needed to retake the photo with him in it,' she captioned the click.

Hilaria, 38, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging red skirt, black top, and a striped shirt as she clicked the selfies.

Earlier, Hilaria took to her social media handle and posted a heartfelt message following the tragic Texas school shooting.

She posted a picture of Alec hugging one of their children, and wrote, 'We need to hug our children and we need to hug other people's children with a solution to make this awfulness stop.'