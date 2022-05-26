No-confidence motion against CM Balochistan Bizenjo fails

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. — APP/File

QUETTA: The no-confidence motion submitted against Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo could not succeed on Thursday as the party failed to get the required numbers.

The party required 13 members to pass the motion but only 11 members voted in its favour and it was termed "ineffective" by the acting speaker.

BNP's Langu says party would not support motion against CM

Earlier in the day, Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Akhtar Hussain Langu said that the party would not support the no-confidence motion being tabled today against Bizenjo.



“BNP has formed a committee to discuss the issue and reach a conclusion regarding the no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan,” he said while talking to reporters before the Balochistan Assembly session.

Langu said that political parties in the Balochistan Assembly have contacted us, however, the door of discussion is open regarding the no-confidence motion against the CM. He said that BNP has formed a negotiating committee which will meet soon.

"We will formulate our strategy for the no-confidence motion and announce our decision within two days," he said.

No-confidence motion submitted against Bizenjo

On May 18, BAP and allies submitted a no-confidence motion against Bizenjo.

According to President PTI Balochistan chapter Yar Muhammad Rind, the party members united against Bizenjo and decided to move a no-trust motion against him.

"We have all the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will be a success against Bizenjo," said Rind, adding that the party will decide about the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that Bizenjo will remain the chief minister of Balochistan for the next five years as well. "The no-confidence motion against him will fail," she maintained.