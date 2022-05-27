 
entertainment
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Moss makes first public appearance after she testified in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Kate Moss makes first public appearance after she testified in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial
Kate Moss makes first public appearance after she testified in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial

Johnny Depp ex girlfriend British model Kate Moss stepped out for the first time since testifying for the actor in his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.

Kate Moss attended the ABBA Voyage opening night at the ABBA arena in London on Thursday night.

It was her first public appearance since she appeared in the court virtually to testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.

The 48-year-old super model stepped out in an all-black ensemble.

Earlier, she testified on Wednesday and dismissed reports the actor once threw her down a flight of stairs.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," said Moss, appearing as a rebuttal witness on behalf of Depp.

Heard, during her testimony, mentioned reports that Depp was alleged to have once pushed Moss down some stairs.

That reference provided an opening to Depp´s lawyers to call Moss and she testified by video link from England.

Moss said she had a romantic relationship with Depp from 1994 to 1998.

She was asked about an incident which occurred during a vacation the couple took to a resort in Jamaica.

"There´d been a rainstorm and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said. "He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian honours Scott Disick post Kourtney wedding with Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian honours Scott Disick post Kourtney wedding with Travis Barker
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: dueling claims expected to go to jury today

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: dueling claims expected to go to jury today
Justin Timberlake sells song catalogue to Hipgnosis

Justin Timberlake sells song catalogue to Hipgnosis
Amber Heard beat up sister Whitney Heard, video goes viral: Watch

Amber Heard beat up sister Whitney Heard, video goes viral: Watch
Meghan Markle jetted off to Texas in 'personal capacity as a mother' says Sussex rep

Meghan Markle jetted off to Texas in 'personal capacity as a mother' says Sussex rep
Amber Heard talks about the 'power' of Johnny Depp: 'People will say whatever for him'

Amber Heard talks about the 'power' of Johnny Depp: 'People will say whatever for him'
Kim Kardashian thinks quitting SNL is 'smartest decision' of Pete Davidson career

Kim Kardashian thinks quitting SNL is 'smartest decision' of Pete Davidson career
'Johnny Depp should ask Kate Moss out on a date when all this ends' urge romantics

'Johnny Depp should ask Kate Moss out on a date when all this ends' urge romantics
Ellen DeGeneres cries as she says goodbye to her show: 'Greatest privilege of my life'

Ellen DeGeneres cries as she says goodbye to her show: 'Greatest privilege of my life'
Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

Biden to host K-pop stars BTS, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
Kim Kardashian says she will miss Ellen DeGeneres show

Kim Kardashian says she will miss Ellen DeGeneres show

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies

Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies

Latest

view all