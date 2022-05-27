Kate Moss makes first public appearance after she testified in Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial

Johnny Depp ex girlfriend British model Kate Moss stepped out for the first time since testifying for the actor in his defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard.



Kate Moss attended the ABBA Voyage opening night at the ABBA arena in London on Thursday night.

It was her first public appearance since she appeared in the court virtually to testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.

The 48-year-old super model stepped out in an all-black ensemble.

Earlier, she testified on Wednesday and dismissed reports the actor once threw her down a flight of stairs.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," said Moss, appearing as a rebuttal witness on behalf of Depp.

Heard, during her testimony, mentioned reports that Depp was alleged to have once pushed Moss down some stairs.

That reference provided an opening to Depp´s lawyers to call Moss and she testified by video link from England.

Moss said she had a romantic relationship with Depp from 1994 to 1998.

She was asked about an incident which occurred during a vacation the couple took to a resort in Jamaica.

"There´d been a rainstorm and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said. "He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."