 
Showbiz
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Preity Zinta sends internet into frenzy as she poses with Rani, Kareena, Aishwarya

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Preity Zinta sends internet into frenzy as she poses with Rani, Kareena, Aishwarya
Preity Zinta sends internet into frenzy as she poses with Rani, Kareena, Aishwarya

Preity Zinta reunited with her fellow Bollywood divas at the grand birthday bash of director Karan Johar.

Taking to Instagram, the Veer-Zaara actor dropped iconic selfies with Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

“Thank you Karan Johar for the best night ever,” the actor wrote in the caption.

She added, “I know it was your golden night but I promise you I had more fun than you. You are the bestest host ever.”

Fans were over the moon seeing all the beauties in one frame as one fan commented, “The 2nd and 3rd slides wrapped my fav Bollywood goddess in 2 frames.”

“I’m a big fan of you all since my childhood,” she added.

Another wrote, “Second and third pictures are GOLD.”

“I can't imagine the nostalgia you felt,” one fan commented.

Johar’s birthday party was a star-studded affair with all big names of Bollywood in attendance including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and many more.

More From Showbiz:

‘Ms Marvel’ to feature Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s ‘Peechay Hutt’

‘Ms Marvel’ to feature Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s ‘Peechay Hutt’

Hrithik Roshan makes his relationship with Saba Azad official: Deets inside

Hrithik Roshan makes his relationship with Saba Azad official: Deets inside
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid-Mira Kapoor, others arrive KJo’s birthday in style: Pics

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid-Mira Kapoor, others arrive KJo’s birthday in style: Pics
Anushka Sharma sets the internet on fire with her latest sizzling pictures: See

Anushka Sharma sets the internet on fire with her latest sizzling pictures: See
Kareena Kapoor shares pics from her 'night to remember’ with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares pics from her 'night to remember’ with Saif Ali Khan

Sanjay Dutt pens emotional tribute for father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt pens emotional tribute for father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary
Katrina Kaif is a vision in white in latest pictures: See Here

Katrina Kaif is a vision in white in latest pictures: See Here
Shah Rukh Khan says Gauri does not ‘allow’ him to ‘disrupt the design’ of Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan says Gauri does not ‘allow’ him to ‘disrupt the design’ of Mannat
Karan Johar Birthday: Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes to the director

Karan Johar Birthday: Bollywood celebs send heartfelt wishes to the director
Alia Bhatt drops heartfelt wish for 'father' & 'mentor' Karan Johar on his birthday

Alia Bhatt drops heartfelt wish for 'father' & 'mentor' Karan Johar on his birthday
Shah Rukh Khan drops hints about Alia Bhatt’s Darlings' release on Netflix: Video

Shah Rukh Khan drops hints about Alia Bhatt’s Darlings' release on Netflix: Video
Kareena Kapoor celebrates Karan Johar’s birthday: ‘No one like you’

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Karan Johar’s birthday: ‘No one like you’

Latest

view all