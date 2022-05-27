 
Rawalpindi Police honours constable Shahbaz for civility in face of PTI supporter's abuse

Chief Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari awarding an appreciation certificate and a cash incentive to Constable Mohammad Shahbaz — Twitter/@RwpPolice
Chief Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari awarding an appreciation certificate and a cash incentive to Constable Mohammad Shahbaz — Twitter/@RwpPolice

Rawalpindi City Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari awarded an appreciation certificate and a cash incentive to constable Mohammad Shahbaz for demonstrating dignity in the face of abuse from a PTI women supporter in Islamabad during the party's "Azadi March" on May 25.

Constable Shahbaz was applauded by the Rawalpindi Police for his civility.

As the political tensions rise in the country, a video of a PTI supporter went viral on social media in which she could be seen hurling abuses at a policeman in Islamabad street.

The video shows a woman shouting and hurling profanities at constable Shahbaz in the middle of the road, however, he kept walking silently and chose not to respond.

If that was not enough when a woman tried chiding her, asking her to stop using abusive language, the woman also misbehaved with her.

The video went viral on social media and people started praising the policeman for his patience.

Former premier Imran Khan and his caravan marched towards Islamabad for the "Azadi March" despite the government's instructions not to. Multiple scuffles took place between the marchers and the police in the federal capital. 

