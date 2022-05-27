Imran Khan has accepted his defeat: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday criticised former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that by revealing that he and his party were not prepared for the so-called "Azadi March", he has accepted his defeat.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan and his supporters were not prepared for the march because the only preparation they had carried out was to assemble arms and sticks.

"They were preparing for a khooni (violent) march," she maintained, adding that PTI supporters were led astray because of Khan's false narrative.

"The only reason he returned to Bani Gala was that he had accepted his defeat and as against the claims of assembling 2 million people, he couldn't even mobilise 35,000.

"By the time he reached Islamabad, only 15 to 20 cars were accompanying his caravan," she said. "Khan should tell us what was stopping him from continuing his march. The Supreme Court had given you ago ahead for the march and there were no impediments. You kept on calling everyone to join your march but people were not interested."

She went on to say that those who advise Khan to hold press conferences are not competent people because instead of telling him to appear on TV, they should have told him to consume sleeping pills and go to bed.

Marriyum then chided the former prime minister for being responsible for the martyrdom of a police constable in Lahore and said: "The policeman took a bullet to his chest because of your politics of negativity."

The information minister further added that Khan defied the orders of the Supreme Court and continued to move towards the federal capital's D-Chowk.

"While he did not reach the D-Chowk himself, he provoked his supporters to violate the apex court's order."





