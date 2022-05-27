 
Showbiz
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam turns 9, mum Gauri Khan posts a cute video

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam turns 9, mum Gauri Khan posts a cute video
Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam turns 9, mum Gauri Khan posts a cute video 

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam Khan turns a year older on Friday, May 27.

On the special occasion, mum Gauri turned to her Instagram handle and shared a never-before-seen video of the little one posing on a beach buggy.

In the shared video, AbRam, who turned nine-year-old today, was seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a pair of shorts while sitting on the buggy. He was seen letting his hair down in the filmiest way possible before posing for the camera.


The adorable clip of little AbRam reminded SRK’s fans of the actor’s iconic poses in hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Gauri, 51, simply captioned the video, ‘Happy Birthday,’ Several B Town celebs reacted to her post and shared their heartiest wishes for AbRam in the comments section, including Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Maheep Kapoor and Manish Malhotra.

Shah Rukh and Gauri’s youngest child, AbRam was born through surrogacy in May 2013. He’s often seen with his parents attending events, IPL matches or being playful on their social media posts.

More From Showbiz:

NCB’s Sameer Wankhede under scrutiny for his ‘shoddy investigation’ in Aryan Khan case

NCB’s Sameer Wankhede under scrutiny for his ‘shoddy investigation’ in Aryan Khan case
Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s baby cradling video, calls it ‘full vibe’

Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s baby cradling video, calls it ‘full vibe’
Shah Rukh Khan must be feeling ‘relieved’ as NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan: lawyer

Shah Rukh Khan must be feeling ‘relieved’ as NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan: lawyer
NCB exonerates Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs-on-cruise case: Report

NCB exonerates Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs-on-cruise case: Report
Preity Zinta sends internet into frenzy as she poses with Rani, Kareena, Aishwarya

Preity Zinta sends internet into frenzy as she poses with Rani, Kareena, Aishwarya
‘Ms Marvel’ to feature Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s ‘Peechay Hutt’

‘Ms Marvel’ to feature Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi’s ‘Peechay Hutt’

Hrithik Roshan makes his relationship with Saba Azad official: Deets inside

Hrithik Roshan makes his relationship with Saba Azad official: Deets inside
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid-Mira Kapoor, others arrive KJo’s birthday in style: Pics

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid-Mira Kapoor, others arrive KJo’s birthday in style: Pics
Anushka Sharma sets the internet on fire with her latest sizzling pictures: See

Anushka Sharma sets the internet on fire with her latest sizzling pictures: See
Kareena Kapoor shares pics from her 'night to remember’ with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shares pics from her 'night to remember’ with Saif Ali Khan

Sanjay Dutt pens emotional tribute for father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt pens emotional tribute for father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary
Katrina Kaif is a vision in white in latest pictures: See Here

Katrina Kaif is a vision in white in latest pictures: See Here

Latest

view all