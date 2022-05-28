 
Showbiz
Saturday May 28 2022
Pakistani movie Joyland makes history with first-ever Cannes win in France

Saturday May 28, 2022

Joyland has recently marked the history in Pakistan entertainment industry by winning the most coveted jury prize in the “Un Certain Regard” competition, a category that reportedly focused on artistically daring movies, at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France.

It is pertinent to mention that Saim Sadiq-helmed movie was the first-ever Pakistani entry at Cannes and managed to beat other 13 nominated movies at the festival on Friday.

Other than jury prize, Joyland also reportedly won the special ‘Queer Palm’ award chaired by filmmaker Catherine Corsini. It is because one of the leading characters in the movie is a trans-woman played by a real-life trans-woman Alina Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan entertainment fraternity also took to social media and poured in their congratulations to the team.

Mahira Khan remarked, “This is amazing and congratulations to the team.”

Osman Khalid Butt wrote, “A historic moment for Pakistan and Pakistani cinema.”

Oscar-Award winner, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy also took to Instagram and shared her "proud moment".

Moreover, Nabeel Qureshi, the director of Na Maloom Afraad, congratulated the whole team of Joyland.

Produced by Sarmad Khoosat, Joyland features a patriarchal setup that yearn for a baby boy to continue their family lineage. However, the youngest son secretly joins an “erotic dance theatre and falls for ambitious transsexual starlet”.

