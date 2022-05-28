 
16 cases registered against Imran khan, Shah Mahmood, Asad Umar in Islamabad

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan (C) waves at his party supporters during a rally in Islamabad on May 26, 2022. — AFP/FIle
  • Police register cases against PTI leaders for riots in Islamabad. 
  • Leaders include Mazari, Gul, Gandapur and Khurram Nawaz.
  • Cases registered for blocking of roads, disrupting state affairs.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police registered 16 cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, following the riots in the federal capital during the party's "Azadi March". 

Apart from the top brass, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Raja Khurram Nawaz have also been named in the first information reports (FIRs). 

The cases have been registered for blocking of roads, disrupting state affairs, attacking the police personnel, and damaging the property. 

The police registered cases at the Aabpara, Kohsar, Tarnol, Lohi Bhir, Ramna, Bhara Kahu, and the Secretariat Police Stations.

The development two days after comes after multiple PTI leaders — Khan, Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram, Gandapur, and Ali Nawaz Awan — were booked for creating disruption in Islamabad.

