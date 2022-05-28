Woman in Bahawalnagar dragged in market for allegedly stealing tea packet

Saturday May 28, 2022
BAHAWALNAGAR: A woman was tied with a dupatta (scarf) and dragged through the streets for allegedly stealing a tea packet, Geo News reported.
The incident took place at the Haroonabad Market in Bahawalnagar. The woman was taken to the police station barefoot in the absence of any lady police constable.
According to the police, the woman was accused of stealing a tea packet. The police said that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken in accordance with the law.