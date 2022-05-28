 
pakistan
Saturday May 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Woman in Bahawalnagar dragged in market for allegedly stealing tea packet

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File
Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File

  • Incident took place at Haroonabad Market in Bahawalnagar.
  • Woman taken to police station barefoot without lady police constable.
  • Woman was accused of stealing a tea packet from a store, say police.

BAHAWALNAGAR: A woman was tied with a dupatta (scarf) and dragged through the streets for allegedly stealing a tea packet, Geo News reported.

The incident took place at the Haroonabad Market in Bahawalnagar. The woman was taken to the police station barefoot in the absence of any lady police constable. 

According to the police, the woman was accused of stealing a tea packet. The police said that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken in accordance with the law. 

