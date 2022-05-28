Millie Bobby Brown stalked by fan in London, stalker allegedly lied to sneak onto film set

British actress Millie Bobby Brown was stalked by a fan who allegedly lied to sneak on the set of her upcoming film in London.

Millie, who rose to immense fame after playing the character Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi drama series Stranger Things, was reportedly shooting for her forthcoming Netflix film Damsel, when the alleged stalker scammed his way onto a film set.

Highbury Corner Magistrates heard that suspect Damian Martin, 26, was accused of carrying out "acts associated with stalking" on May 16.

The jury accused Martin for lying to Millie’s security to get near her. Court documents states that, 'Martin has on two occasions attended filming venues where Millie is in attendance recording for Netflix and a live podcast.’

'Martin provided false information to security staff at each venue in an attempt to gain access to the venues and make contact with Brown for unknown reasons,' The Sun reported.

The Enola Holmes actress’ team was alerted and subsequently reported the intrusion to the police.

An interim order now prevents Martin from contacting Millie or her family, visiting places where she might be, recording still or moving images of her, or "following or waiting" for her.

Moreover, Millie starrer Stranger Things 4 Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.