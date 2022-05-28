 
pakistan
Saturday May 28 2022
Ministry announces ban on female Hajj assistants

Saturday May 28, 2022

Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. — Reuters/File
  • Ministry removes names of women from list.
  • Decision was taken on instructions of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, say sources. 
  • Ministry had released a list on May 14 which had names of three women.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Saturday announced to put a ban on female Hajj assistants during the holy sojourn. 

The ministry removed the names of the women from the list of female assistants for Hajj 2022. 

According to the sources, the decision to remove the names from the list was taken on the instructions of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The ministry had released a list of assistants for Hajj 2022 on May 14 which included the names of three women. However, the notification issued before has been withdrawn now. 

