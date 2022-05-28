Ministry announces ban on female Hajj assistants

Muslim pilgrims, keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform Tawaf during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. — Reuters/File

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Saturday announced to put a ban on female Hajj assistants during the holy sojourn.

The ministry removed the names of the women from the list of female assistants for Hajj 2022.

According to the sources, the decision to remove the names from the list was taken on the instructions of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The ministry had released a list of assistants for Hajj 2022 on May 14 which included the names of three women. However, the notification issued before has been withdrawn now.