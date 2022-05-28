 
entertainment
Johnny Depp’s lawyers ‘threw the kitchen sink’ at Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s lawyers reportedly ended up throwing everything, including the kitchen sink at Amber Heard’s team during their closing arguments.

The closing arguments inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom were delivered by Camille Vasquez and she was quoted saying, “Make no mistake, though, they are a hoax.”

She also claimed that the “extravagant, over-the-top allegations of abuse” against her client were “not Mr Depp's” character.

Before resting her defence, she also took a swipe against Amber Heard and added, “Ms Heard made-up claims of abuse and then she gave a dramatic performance where she passionately repeated those made-up claims on the stand in front of each of you.”

