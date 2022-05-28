 
pakistan
Saturday May 28 2022
Audio of Malik Riaz's conversation with Asif Zardari on Imran Khan's reconciliation bid leaked

Saturday May 28, 2022

  • Audio of phone conversation between Malik Riaz, Asif Zardari leaked.
  • "Impossible," Zardari tells Riaz in response to Khan's "mediation" appeal.
  • The audio's date and time have not been confirmed as of yet.

Real-state tycoon Malik Riaz's telephonic conversation with PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was leaked, according to Geo News, where he could be heard giving the ex-president a message of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The audio's date and time have not been confirmed as of yet, but Riaz could be heard saying that Khan has requested him to mediate between the two political leaders.

The audio's transcript:

"Hello," Zardari says while picking up the phone. At this, Riaz said: "Assalamualikum sir." 

Following the salutations, the PPP co-chairman asked the real-estate tycoon the reason behind his call.

"Sir, I just wanted to inform you about a matter that I have told you about before. I had told you that I wanted to talk to you about something and you told me that we would discuss it later," Riaz can be heard saying.

"I just wanted to say that Khan has sent me several messages for mediating in a patch-up between you and him, and today, he has sent several messages to me."

In response, Zardari said: "It's impossible now."

At this, Riaz said: "Yes, that's fine, I just wanted to bring this matter to your notice."

