Diehard Nawaz Sharif fan from Canada spends Rs600k to attend PML-N's Bahawalpur jalsa

Sunday May 29 2022
Image collage showing PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz (L) and PML-N supporter from Canada. — Screengrab via Twitter/ PML-N official
BAHAWALPUR: A diehard fan of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif has spent Rs600,000 to purchase an airline ticket so that he could attend the party's jalsa in Bahawalpur, which took place on Saturday, May 28.

Speaking to a private news channel, the man revealed that he was a Canadian national and had flown from the North American country all the way to Pakistan to express his love and devotion to Nawaz.

"I have been a devout follower of PML-N for the last 22 years as I started supporting this party at the age of 10," he told the news outlet. 

The PML-N supporter said that when he found out about the PML-N jalsa, he immediately decided to purchase a ticket to Islamabad and Lahore but he could not get it.

"As a result, I had to stop over at two countries to finally come to Pakistan because of which I had to pay up to Rs600k for the ticket," he maintained. "But that couldn't dampen my spirits as I thought I would at least get to listen to Maryam Nawaz, who is the daughter of my great leader.

The worker continued: "I am also the information and broadcasting secretary of the Bahawalpur division, so it was my responsibility as an overseas Pakistani to attend the jalsa wherever I am and represent the Pakistani diaspora abroad."

The PML-N stalwart said that he has already spent millions of rupees for the love of Pakistan, adding that he is ready to spend more to clean up the mess left by the "pharaohs" during the last four years.

When asked about the support the PTI Chairman Imran Khan receives from overseas Pakistanis, the PML-N worker said that many of Khan's overseas supporters have not visited Pakistan for the last 20 years.

Expressing his love for Nawaz, the supporter said that if the PML-N supremo ever visits Pakistan, he would like to board on the same flight from London to Pakistan.

"I will do that even if I have to spend Rs5million to buy that ticket."

