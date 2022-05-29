 
entertainment
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

‘All is not well’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, says royal expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest public appearances seem to suggest that all might not be well in the Sussex camp, a royal expert has claimed.

Talking to Palace Confidential recently, Daily Mail’s Richard Eden commented on Harry and Meghan’s recent appearances at polo matches, suggesting that the couple may be facing trouble with their multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Eden commented: “I do sense there's a bit of trouble there really. It's very curious all these photos of Meghan getting involved with all these polo events.”

He continued: “I remember writing about the polo back in Britain years ago that Meghan wasn’t very keen for Harry to play in polo matches unless it could be guaranteed that it would raise £1million for charity each time.”

“She felt that it was kind of beneath him to be playing in matches that would just make a few thousand pounds when he should be going for the big-ticket matches. But here he is, playing polo every week, and we’ve got Meghan turning up at all these events, handing over trophies, the same way she turned up at the Invictus Games,” he explained.

“To me, that’s an indication that all’s not well.”

Eden also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be ‘scrambling’ to maintain their star status, adding: “They have had to cope with changing plans, they put a lot of effort into developing Pearl. They invested a lot of hope in that. A lot seems in flux, like Harry's memoir as well.”


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away as she flaunts her killer looks in green outfit

Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away as she flaunts her killer looks in green outfit
Princess Diana’s photographer says Camilla is ‘nicer' than she was

Princess Diana’s photographer says Camilla is ‘nicer' than she was
Meghan Markle’s father leaves hospital as Duchess reaches out

Meghan Markle’s father leaves hospital as Duchess reaches out

Ben Affleck shares memorable experience of visiting Windsor Castle with kids and Jennifer Garner: Video

Ben Affleck shares memorable experience of visiting Windsor Castle with kids and Jennifer Garner: Video
Internet troll Amber Heard for taking ‘imaginary’ notes during Johnny Depp defamation trial

Internet troll Amber Heard for taking ‘imaginary’ notes during Johnny Depp defamation trial
Piers Morgan launches brutal attack on 'fame-hungry', 'selfish' duo Prince Harry and Meghan

Piers Morgan launches brutal attack on 'fame-hungry', 'selfish' duo Prince Harry and Meghan
Kourtney Kardashian sends fans wild as she shares adorable bonding moment with sisters and niece

Kourtney Kardashian sends fans wild as she shares adorable bonding moment with sisters and niece
Amber Heard could face jail as 'she's lying about things under oath', claims legal expert

Amber Heard could face jail as 'she's lying about things under oath', claims legal expert
Johnny Depp to be replaced by THIS actor in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ amid defamation trial

Johnny Depp to be replaced by THIS actor in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ amid defamation trial
Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial: Judge lauds attorneys, court staff for ‘professionalism’

Johnny Depp - Amber Heard trial: Judge lauds attorneys, court staff for ‘professionalism’

Katie Price invites fans' wrath

Katie Price invites fans' wrath
Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart

Kim Kardashian's fan copies Pete Davidson to win her heart

Latest

view all