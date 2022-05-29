‘All is not well’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, says royal expert

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest public appearances seem to suggest that all might not be well in the Sussex camp, a royal expert has claimed.

Talking to Palace Confidential recently, Daily Mail’s Richard Eden commented on Harry and Meghan’s recent appearances at polo matches, suggesting that the couple may be facing trouble with their multi-million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Eden commented: “I do sense there's a bit of trouble there really. It's very curious all these photos of Meghan getting involved with all these polo events.”

He continued: “I remember writing about the polo back in Britain years ago that Meghan wasn’t very keen for Harry to play in polo matches unless it could be guaranteed that it would raise £1million for charity each time.”

“She felt that it was kind of beneath him to be playing in matches that would just make a few thousand pounds when he should be going for the big-ticket matches. But here he is, playing polo every week, and we’ve got Meghan turning up at all these events, handing over trophies, the same way she turned up at the Invictus Games,” he explained.

“To me, that’s an indication that all’s not well.”

Eden also said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be ‘scrambling’ to maintain their star status, adding: “They have had to cope with changing plans, they put a lot of effort into developing Pearl. They invested a lot of hope in that. A lot seems in flux, like Harry's memoir as well.”



