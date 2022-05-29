 
Showbiz
Sunday May 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 29, 2022

Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival
Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival

Bollywood beauty queen Deepika Padukone has been turning heads on the glamorous red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival with dazzling outfits.

The Bajirao Mastani diva, who made headlines for her stunning sartorial choices for the prestigious festival, opted for an ethereal traditional look at the festival’s closing ceremony.

The Chennai Express actress seems to have saved the best look for the last day as she wore a beautiful white ruffled saree by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.


She paired the gorgeous saree with fluffy ruffles to an elaborate pearl choker collar that added a retro touch to her look.

Deepika kept her hair in a sleek bun and opted for a matte look with dramatic kohl-rimmed and mascara-laden eyes. She finished off her look with golden traditional earrings.

The Padmaavat actress, who is a part of the eight-member jury team at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, was recently announced as the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

More From Showbiz:

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead post cops withdrew his security

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead post cops withdrew his security
Alia Bhatt says ‘just give me my sunshine’ as she soaks up the sun in London

Alia Bhatt says ‘just give me my sunshine’ as she soaks up the sun in London
Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ fails at box office, theatres cancel more shows

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ fails at box office, theatres cancel more shows

Sanam Saeed on working in Bollywood: ‘Over the years, the desire died for a lot of us’

Sanam Saeed on working in Bollywood: ‘Over the years, the desire died for a lot of us’
Ushna Shah is all praises for ‘Bridgerton’ for featuring South Asian characters

Ushna Shah is all praises for ‘Bridgerton’ for featuring South Asian characters
Priyanka Chopra wishes her late grandmother on birthday: ‘Miss You Always’

Priyanka Chopra wishes her late grandmother on birthday: ‘Miss You Always’
Pakistani movie Joyland makes history with first-ever Cannes win in France

Pakistani movie Joyland makes history with first-ever Cannes win in France
Abrar-ul-Haq officially gets credit for 'Nach Punjaban' in Karan Johar film

Abrar-ul-Haq officially gets credit for 'Nach Punjaban' in Karan Johar film
‘All Legends in one frame’: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan poses with Madhuri

‘All Legends in one frame’: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan poses with Madhuri

Katrina Kaif opens up about her anxiety and fear

Katrina Kaif opens up about her anxiety and fear
Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam turns 9, mum Gauri Khan posts a cute video

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam turns 9, mum Gauri Khan posts a cute video

NCB’s Sameer Wankhede under scrutiny for his ‘shoddy investigation’ in Aryan Khan case

NCB’s Sameer Wankhede under scrutiny for his ‘shoddy investigation’ in Aryan Khan case

Latest

view all