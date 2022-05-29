Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival

Bollywood beauty queen Deepika Padukone has been turning heads on the glamorous red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival with dazzling outfits.

The Bajirao Mastani diva, who made headlines for her stunning sartorial choices for the prestigious festival, opted for an ethereal traditional look at the festival’s closing ceremony.

The Chennai Express actress seems to have saved the best look for the last day as she wore a beautiful white ruffled saree by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.





She paired the gorgeous saree with fluffy ruffles to an elaborate pearl choker collar that added a retro touch to her look.

Deepika kept her hair in a sleek bun and opted for a matte look with dramatic kohl-rimmed and mascara-laden eyes. She finished off her look with golden traditional earrings.

The Padmaavat actress, who is a part of the eight-member jury team at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, was recently announced as the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.