Monday May 30 2022
Snoop Dogg cancels all non-US shows ‘due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts’

Monday May 30, 2022

Snoop Dogg made a regretful announcement to call off his upcoming shows outside the United States.

The hip-hop star took to his Instagram account on Sunday to clarify that he will still the stages of his shows in the U.S for the remained of 2022.

“Dear friends and fans, Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is cancelling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates for the remainder of 2022,” the statement read.

“He was excited to see all his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show,” the statement continued.

“He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future. Snoop Dogg is still committed to his remaining U.S. tour dates for the rest of 2022,” the message concluded.  

