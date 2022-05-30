 
pakistan
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Don’t want handouts, but investments from our Chinese friends: PM Shehbaz Sharif

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses meeting with representatives of Chinese investors. — Geo News screengrab
PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses meeting with representatives of Chinese investors. — Geo News screengrab

  • Premier says Pakistan needs real support from China in terms of trade and investments, instead of money and aid.
  • Says Pakistan-China unwavering friendship has weathered storms and strengthened over time.
  • Says Pakistan is keen to emulate China's development reforms.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan doesn't want handouts, but investments from its Chinese friends, says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The premier said that the friendship between Pakistan and China's unwavering friendship has weathered storms and strengthened over time.

 He praised China for progressing in various sectors and lifting numerous above the poverty level during the last three decades.

Pakistan has China as a model to emulate and replicate its development reforms, PM Shehbaz Sharif said during a meeting with the representatives of Chinese companies investing in Pakistan on Monday.

The premier said that Pakistan looks forward to seek support from China in every walk of life and it will benefit from China's experience in the fields of industries and agriculture.

Pakistan has resolved that we will meet all the challenges however difficult they are and take Pakistan towards progress, the premier said.

"For this, Pakistan needs real support from our Chinese friends, not in terms of money, aid or handouts, but in terms of investment, trade and expertise."

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that China is the most reliable friend of Pakistan.

He thanked the Chinese leadership, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for their unstinting support towards Pakistan in the shape of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that CPEC has helped Pakistan move forward a huge way. Recalling the start of the last decade, when electricity load-shedding was at its peak, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the Chinese president and then prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif made various deals to set up power plants to overcome the issue by 2017.

The premier pledged to fully facilitate the Chinese investors in Pakistan and never to forget China's cooperation.

— Thumbnail image from Reuters

More From Pakistan:

SHC orders authorities to take back charge of IG Sindh from Kamran Fazal

SHC orders authorities to take back charge of IG Sindh from Kamran Fazal
Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train to Karachi after visiting in-laws

Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train to Karachi after visiting in-laws
SC interpretation of Article 63(A) on Punjab CM's election invalid: Hamza Shahbaz

SC interpretation of Article 63(A) on Punjab CM's election invalid: Hamza Shahbaz
Fact-check: No, Pakistani students in US didn't refuse a lecture by Bilawal Bhutto

Fact-check: No, Pakistani students in US didn't refuse a lecture by Bilawal Bhutto
PM Shehbaz-led delegation to leave for Turkey tomorrow

PM Shehbaz-led delegation to leave for Turkey tomorrow

Exclusive: Faisal Kapadia on going solo

Exclusive: Faisal Kapadia on going solo
No question of cuts in HEC budget: PM Shehbaz Sharif

No question of cuts in HEC budget: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Big jump: Pakistan improves by six places on world tourism index

Big jump: Pakistan improves by six places on world tourism index
Balochistan holds local govt polls after nine years

Balochistan holds local govt polls after nine years
To restore IMF deal, price of electricity likely to go up too by July

To restore IMF deal, price of electricity likely to go up too by July
IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, succeeding PMs in missing persons cases

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, succeeding PMs in missing persons cases
Govt 'to recognise Israel', Imran Khan tells Charsadda workers' convention

Govt 'to recognise Israel', Imran Khan tells Charsadda workers' convention

Latest

view all