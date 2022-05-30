Ranveer Singh 'shocked' by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic

Ranveer Singh is deeply hurt by the Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing in Jawarhake village of Mansa district.



Reportedly, the singer was shot death in an unfortunate incident on Sunday afternoon when a few unidentified men opened fire on Sidhu while he was driving his vehicle.

As soon as the death news of the rapper went viral, the Gully boy star instantly turned to Instagram to express his grief. The 36-year-old posted a photo of Sidhy and captioned it as “Dil da ni mada (My heart doesn’t accept it) …” with a heartbroken emoticon.





Apart from the Jordaar Jayeshbhai actor, the entertainment fraternity also took to social media to mourn the singer’s loss.

Sara Ali Khan amongst others shared the late singer's picture on her IG story and wrote, “RIP Deeply saddened by this tragic death! Your legendary music will live on.”

Vicky Kaushal penned down “Dil da ni mada” on IG story along with iconic photo of the rapper.

Shilpa Shetty also felt devastated to lose a young talent “so soon”.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgan, Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra and others also paid their tributes to the singer.