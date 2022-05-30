 
Showbiz
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh 'shocked' by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

Ranveer Singh is deeply hurt by the Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing in Jawarhake village of Mansa district.

Reportedly, the singer was shot death in an unfortunate incident on Sunday afternoon when a few unidentified men opened fire on Sidhu while he was driving his vehicle.

As soon as the death news of the rapper went viral, the Gully boy star instantly turned to Instagram to express his grief. The 36-year-old posted a photo of Sidhy and captioned it as “Dil da ni mada (My heart doesn’t accept it) …” with a heartbroken emoticon.


Apart from the Jordaar Jayeshbhai actor, the entertainment fraternity also took to social media to mourn the singer’s loss.

Sara Ali Khan amongst others shared the late singer's picture on her IG story and wrote, “RIP Deeply saddened by this tragic death! Your legendary music will live on.”

Ranveer Singh shocked by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic

Vicky Kaushal penned down “Dil da ni mada” on IG story along with iconic photo of the rapper.

Ranveer Singh shocked by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic

Shilpa Shetty also felt devastated to lose a young talent “so soon”.

Ranveer Singh shocked by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgan, Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra and others also paid their tributes to the singer.

More From Showbiz:

Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo

Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo
Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere

Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere
Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’

Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set internet ablaze with THIS gorgeous picture
Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities who were trolled this week: pictures inside

Aryan Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities who were trolled this week: pictures inside
Kriti Sanon serves a killer look in shimmering black lehenga: pictures inside

Kriti Sanon serves a killer look in shimmering black lehenga: pictures inside
Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Shehnaaz Gill looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ enters Rs 100-crore club

Kartik Aaryan all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ enters Rs 100-crore club
Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival

Deepika Padukone is a vision in white ruffle saree as she wraps up 2022 Cannes festival
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead post cops withdrew his security

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead post cops withdrew his security
Alia Bhatt says ‘just give me my sunshine’ as she soaks up the sun in London

Alia Bhatt says ‘just give me my sunshine’ as she soaks up the sun in London
Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ fails at box office, theatres cancel more shows

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Dhaakad’ fails at box office, theatres cancel more shows

Latest

view all