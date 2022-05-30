 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Royals ‘should expect leaks’ upon Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US return

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK after Jubilee celebrations “will lead to leaks” experts warn the Firm.

Royal commentator Katie Schofield made this claim in an interview with TalkTV host Cristo.

There, she remarked over how the Queen must be “looking forward to seeing Lilibet and to seeing Archie but she is not looking forward to the drama that Harry and Meghan bring.”

“We already know that she has told them that they need to stay in the shadows and not make the Jubilee about them.”

The host also chimed into the discussion with a burning question and wondered, “Do you think the Sussexes PR team are clued up enough to say, you really can't make this about you.”

“You are already, according to a YouGov, among the most unpopular royals in the country.”

“If you make the Jubilee about you, you are going to screw it with the British public forever.”

“I don't think their PR team is saying that. I think they might be quite throughout the Jubilee but expect stories to leak in the following weeks.”

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz packed on PDA as they step out in LA

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz packed on PDA as they step out in LA
Wynonna Judd opens up about life after losing mom Naomi to suicide: ‘The pain is so great’

Wynonna Judd opens up about life after losing mom Naomi to suicide: ‘The pain is so great’
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 2 weeks of being married to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 2 weeks of being married to Travis Barker
Johnny Depp made flight attendant do drugs on a plane?

Johnny Depp made flight attendant do drugs on a plane?
Kanye West ex Julia Fox wants to travel to space with Elon Musk

Kanye West ex Julia Fox wants to travel to space with Elon Musk
Mel B gets special birthday wishes from her fellow Spice Girls

Mel B gets special birthday wishes from her fellow Spice Girls

Khloe Kardashian dishes on motherhood post ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama

Khloe Kardashian dishes on motherhood post ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama
Snoop Dogg cancels all non-US shows ‘due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts’

Snoop Dogg cancels all non-US shows ‘due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts’
David Beckham drops throwback pictures as he wishes his sister Lynne on birthday

David Beckham drops throwback pictures as he wishes his sister Lynne on birthday

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra sells Eurovision trophy

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra sells Eurovision trophy
Liam Payne's new girlfriend denies allegations that he cheated on his ex-Maya Henry

Liam Payne's new girlfriend denies allegations that he cheated on his ex-Maya Henry
Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’ interrupting for her performance

Camila Cabello slams ‘rude fans’ interrupting for her performance

Latest

view all