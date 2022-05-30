 
pakistan
Monday May 30 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

Govt tells IHC judicial commission to probe Mazari's arrest to be formed today

By
Awais Yousafzai

Monday May 30, 2022

Former federal minister Shireen Mazari. — APP/File
Former federal minister Shireen Mazari. — APP/File

  • IHC CJ Minallah hears petition against Mazari's arrest.
  • "Hopefully, the commission will be formed today," says additional attorney-general.
  • Court adjourns hearing till June 16.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that a judicial commission will be formed today to probe the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari. 

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition against Mazari's arrest during which the former human rights minister and the petitioner— her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir — appeared before the court. 

During the hearing, the additional attorney-general told the court that a summary has been sent for the formation of the commission. "Hopefully, the commission will be formed today," he told the court. 

The court has adjourned the hearing till June 16. 

IHC directs federal govt to carry out judicial inquiry

On Sunday, May 22, the IHC had ordered the federal government to carry out a judicial inquiry related to Mazari's arrest. 

The IHC noted that the arrest was "illegal" and ordered an immediate release of the PTI leader, asking the authorities to return the ex-federal minister’s phone to her which had been confiscated at the time of the arrest. 

Mazari claimed that the police did not show her the arrest warrants before taking her into custody, adding that she believed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind her arrest.

The arrest

Punjab’s anti-corruption department had arrested the ex-human rights minister on May 21 in Islamabad, according to Islamabad Police, in a case pertaining to land encroachment.

More From Pakistan:

NA Speaker summons PTI MPs to verify resignations

NA Speaker summons PTI MPs to verify resignations
Imran Khan admits protesters were carrying weapons during 'Azadi March'

Imran Khan admits protesters were carrying weapons during 'Azadi March'
PBC dissolves Journalists' Defence Committee after decline in cases

PBC dissolves Journalists' Defence Committee after decline in cases
Margalla forest fire: IHC grants interim bail to TikToker in exchange for Rs100,000 bond

Margalla forest fire: IHC grants interim bail to TikToker in exchange for Rs100,000 bond
PTV has sacked journalist for being part of delegation to Israel: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PTV has sacked journalist for being part of delegation to Israel: Marriyum Aurangzeb
All previous govts, except for PTI-led one, removed due to corruption: Imran Khan

All previous govts, except for PTI-led one, removed due to corruption: Imran Khan
President Alvi approves Baligh Ur Rehman’s appointment as Punjab governor

President Alvi approves Baligh Ur Rehman’s appointment as Punjab governor
Don’t want handouts, but investments from our Chinese friends: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Don’t want handouts, but investments from our Chinese friends: PM Shehbaz Sharif
SHC orders authorities to take back charge of IG Sindh from Kamran Fazal

SHC orders authorities to take back charge of IG Sindh from Kamran Fazal
Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train to Karachi after visiting in-laws

Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train to Karachi after visiting in-laws
SC interpretation of Article 63(A) on Punjab CM's election invalid: Hamza Shahbaz

SC interpretation of Article 63(A) on Punjab CM's election invalid: Hamza Shahbaz
Fact-check: No, Pakistani students in US didn't refuse a lecture by Bilawal Bhutto

Fact-check: No, Pakistani students in US didn't refuse a lecture by Bilawal Bhutto

Latest

view all