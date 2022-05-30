Govt tells IHC judicial commission to probe Mazari's arrest to be formed today

Former federal minister Shireen Mazari. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that a judicial commission will be formed today to probe the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition against Mazari's arrest during which the former human rights minister and the petitioner— her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir — appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the additional attorney-general told the court that a summary has been sent for the formation of the commission. "Hopefully, the commission will be formed today," he told the court.

IHC directs federal govt to carry out judicial inquiry

On Sunday, May 22, the IHC had ordered the federal government to carry out a judicial inquiry related to Mazari's arrest.

The IHC noted that the arrest was "illegal" and ordered an immediate release of the PTI leader, asking the authorities to return the ex-federal minister’s phone to her which had been confiscated at the time of the arrest.

Mazari claimed that the police did not show her the arrest warrants before taking her into custody, adding that she believed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind her arrest.



The arrest



Punjab’s anti-corruption department had arrested the ex-human rights minister on May 21 in Islamabad, according to Islamabad Police, in a case pertaining to land encroachment.