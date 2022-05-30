 
pakistan
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan admits protesters were carrying weapons during 'Azadi March'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

Despite making continuous claims of holding a peaceful march towards the federal capital, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan admitted that the protesters that accompanied him during the "Azadi March" were carrying weapons with them. 

Speaking at an interview with a private TV channel about the PTI's "Azadi March" and the clashes between the party members and the police, the former premier said that he felt that the country would have gone towards anarchy had the march continued.

"There was already hatred among the people due to raids carried out by the Punjab Police on PTI lawmakers' houses a day prior to the march," said Khan, adding that "he was 100% sure that the situation would lead to chaos."

"Our people had weapons on them too. I was afraid that the country will now face riots," Khan told the journalist.  

He said that the decision to go ahead with the march would have led to hatred against the police and the army and would have created further divisions in the country.

"Such a situation would have only benefited the thieves in power," Khan maintained. 

Talking about the raids on the houses of several PTI leaders, he said that the government blamed the PTI for the martyred constable's death. 

"Anyone would have thought that a thief has entered a house at 2am," he said. "We have never engaged in politics of provocation."

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/92 News 

