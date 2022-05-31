 
pakistan
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Eight members of new Punjab cabinet take oath in first phase

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

  • Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and other high-ups were present during the ceremony.
  • CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz also felicitated the new cabinet members.
  • Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal read out the notification regarding the appointments.

In the first phase, eight members of the new cabinet of Punjab took oath at the Governor House, Lahore late at night on Monday, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered the oath to PML-N's Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as the new Governor of Punjab.

Soon after, Governor Baligh administered oath to the new cabinet members.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal read out the notification regarding the appointments of the provincial ministers.

According to the notification, Rana Mohammad Iqbal, Sardar Ovais Khan Laghari, Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Hassan Murtaza, Ataullah Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar and Aly Haider Gillani took oath as ministers in the first phase.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and other high-ups were present on the occasion. The CM Punjab also felicitated the new cabinet members.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Hamza vowed to solve issues of the people and said, “our motive is to serve mankind.”

“We will move ahead with new hope and spirit and our first and last priority is to solve the issues of the masses,” he said.   

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz expresses desire to strengthen ties with UK in various fields

PM Shehbaz expresses desire to strengthen ties with UK in various fields
NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summons PTI MPs to verify resignations

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf summons PTI MPs to verify resignations
Imran Khan admits protesters were carrying weapons during 'Azadi March'

Imran Khan admits protesters were carrying weapons during 'Azadi March'
Govt tells IHC judicial commission to probe Mazari's arrest to be formed today

Govt tells IHC judicial commission to probe Mazari's arrest to be formed today
PBC dissolves Journalists' Defence Committee after decline in cases

PBC dissolves Journalists' Defence Committee after decline in cases
Margalla forest fire: IHC grants interim bail to TikToker in exchange for Rs100,000 bond

Margalla forest fire: IHC grants interim bail to TikToker in exchange for Rs100,000 bond
PTV has sacked journalist for being part of delegation to Israel: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PTV has sacked journalist for being part of delegation to Israel: Marriyum Aurangzeb
All previous govts, except for PTI-led one, removed due to corruption: Imran Khan

All previous govts, except for PTI-led one, removed due to corruption: Imran Khan
PML-N's Baligh Ur Rehman’s sworn in as Punjab governor

PML-N's Baligh Ur Rehman’s sworn in as Punjab governor
Don’t want handouts, but investments from our Chinese friends: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Don’t want handouts, but investments from our Chinese friends: PM Shehbaz Sharif
SHC orders authorities to take back charge of IG Sindh from Kamran Fazal

SHC orders authorities to take back charge of IG Sindh from Kamran Fazal
Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train to Karachi after visiting in-laws

Railway staffers gang-rape woman travelling by train to Karachi after visiting in-laws

Latest

view all