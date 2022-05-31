Eight members of new Punjab cabinet take oath in first phase

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and other high-ups were present during the ceremony.

In the first phase, eight members of the new cabinet of Punjab took oath at the Governor House, Lahore late at night on Monday, Geo News reported.



Earlier, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered the oath to PML-N's Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman as the new Governor of Punjab.

Soon after, Governor Baligh administered oath to the new cabinet members.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal read out the notification regarding the appointments of the provincial ministers.

According to the notification, Rana Mohammad Iqbal, Sardar Ovais Khan Laghari, Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Hassan Murtaza, Ataullah Tarar, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar and Aly Haider Gillani took oath as ministers in the first phase.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Hamza vowed to solve issues of the people and said, “our motive is to serve mankind.”

“We will move ahead with new hope and spirit and our first and last priority is to solve the issues of the masses,” he said.