 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic
Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

Soon-to-be-mother Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump in a stunning black dress on her social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Veere Di Wedding actor dropped a mirror selfie after she was reunited with her husband Anand Ahuja a day earlier.

In the picture taken in a dressing room, Sonam can be seen caressing her bump as she rested her hand on her pregnant belly.

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

The actor looks gorgeous as always in a body fitted black dress with her beautiful black hair falling perfectly down her shoulders. The diva completed her look with a pair of sneakers.

Earlier, the 36-year-old star posted a loved up video with her husband who seemingly returned from a business trip.

Captioning the reel in which Anand plants a kiss on his wife’s forehead, Sonam wrote, “Reunited with my love Anand Ahuja.”

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

The couple announced in March 2022 that they were expecting their first baby four years after tying the knot in 2018.

Sonam shared pictures with Anand as she flaunted her baby bump and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”

“Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way,” they added. “One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

The statement continued: “We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo

Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo
Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra: Pic

Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra: Pic
Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to see Asian Talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to see Asian Talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

Kartik Aaryan hilariously rejects fee hike rumors post ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan hilariously rejects fee hike rumors post ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram

Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor shares UNSEEN picture with father Pankaj to mark his 68th birthday

Shahid Kapoor shares UNSEEN picture with father Pankaj to mark his 68th birthday
Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise

Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise
Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’

Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’
Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo

Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo
Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere

Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere
Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’

Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’
Ranveer Singh 'shocked' by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic

Ranveer Singh 'shocked' by Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely death: Pic

Latest

view all