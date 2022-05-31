Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

Soon-to-be-mother Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump in a stunning black dress on her social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Veere Di Wedding actor dropped a mirror selfie after she was reunited with her husband Anand Ahuja a day earlier.

In the picture taken in a dressing room, Sonam can be seen caressing her bump as she rested her hand on her pregnant belly.

The actor looks gorgeous as always in a body fitted black dress with her beautiful black hair falling perfectly down her shoulders. The diva completed her look with a pair of sneakers.

Earlier, the 36-year-old star posted a loved up video with her husband who seemingly returned from a business trip.

Captioning the reel in which Anand plants a kiss on his wife’s forehead, Sonam wrote, “Reunited with my love Anand Ahuja.”

The couple announced in March 2022 that they were expecting their first baby four years after tying the knot in 2018.

Sonam shared pictures with Anand as she flaunted her baby bump and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”

“Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way,” they added. “One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

The statement continued: “We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”