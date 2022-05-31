 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Internet accuses Kim Kardashian of yet another photoshop fail

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Internet accuses Kim Kardashian of yet another photoshop fail
Internet accuses Kim Kardashian of yet another photoshop fail

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been slammed for another photoshop fail and this time fans have been claiming that she altered her latest snaps taken on a luxury yacht.

The SKIMS founder, 41, turned to her Instagram on Monday and posted a series of gorgeous pictures in which she was seen rocking a sheer black catsuit, underneath a glitzy matching silver top and mini skirt.

The aspiring lawyer wore her bleach blonde hair scraped back, with dark sunglasses concealing most of her face whilst posing against the railings of the lavish yacht.


"Bad News-Nothing lasts forever. Good News- Nothing lasts forever," The Kardashians starlet cryptically captioned the post.

While many fans complimented the ramp queen for her gorgeous figure, some eagle-eyed fans speculated whether she had tweaked the pictures.

Many internet users noticed how Kim’s belly button looked odd in the images, with the distorted railings in the background.

"Photoshopped the hell outta this pic," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another one commented, "She’s hot with or without photoshop so why does it matter if she did."

A third commented: "kim done photoshopped her whole hips off, yupp bbl era is over."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp receives love and respect as he makes surprise visit to UK

Johnny Depp receives love and respect as he makes surprise visit to UK
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘inexplicably proud’ on son Dylan’s graduation

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘inexplicably proud’ on son Dylan’s graduation

Camila Cabello channels angelic looks for upcoming collaboration with Yotuel

Camila Cabello channels angelic looks for upcoming collaboration with Yotuel
Johnny Depp receives standing ovation by fans at the London show

Johnny Depp receives standing ovation by fans at the London show
'Not a single man defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr sparks backlash

'Not a single man defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr sparks backlash
Justin Bieber wishes little sis Jazmyn on Birthday with sweet throwback pictures

Justin Bieber wishes little sis Jazmyn on Birthday with sweet throwback pictures

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan 'fourth wedding in LA’: fans react

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan 'fourth wedding in LA’: fans react
Amber Heard likely to lose Johnny Depp defamation trial: Here’s why

Amber Heard likely to lose Johnny Depp defamation trial: Here’s why
Rachel Zegler's cryptic tweet about 'The Hunger Games' prequel casting goes viral

Rachel Zegler's cryptic tweet about 'The Hunger Games' prequel casting goes viral
Why 'Zendaya Fight' is trending on Twitter?

Why 'Zendaya Fight' is trending on Twitter?
Diplo refused entry to Cannes party he was hired to DJ at: Watch

Diplo refused entry to Cannes party he was hired to DJ at: Watch
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson arrive in UK ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson arrive in UK ahead of Queen's Jubilee

Latest

view all