 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death
‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

Pakistani singer Shae Gill clapped back at online trolls who were shaming her for saying a prayer for late singer Sidhu Moose Wala after his tragic death.

The Pasoori hit-maker shared the news of the singer’s demise on her Instagram stories as she wrote, "Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss."

After which, Gill started receiving backlash from netizens in her DMs, telling her not to say prayers for a non-muslim.

The message she received read, "As a Muslim, you are not allowed to make dua for non-Muslims when they die."

Responding to it, the singer wrote, "I've been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim.”

“I am a Christian, belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions," Gill added.

‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

She later shared another story in which a fan showered support on her and told her that it is okay to make prayer for non-muslims, to which Gill penned, "Mostly getting such messages now and it's heartwarming.”

The singer continued: “I honestly wouldn't have announced it like that but I got sick of people thinking they could police me by that standard."

‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

However, the trolls did not stop bashing her as she shared another message of a man who swore at her but Gill had a perfect response for him.

"And if you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked. And yes, I do read messages whenever I have the time," she wrote on her last story.

‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death


More From Showbiz:

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic
Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo

Alia Bhatt finds hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s airport look ‘dazzling’: Photo
Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra: Pic

Joyland director Saim Sadiq expresses gratitude to Priyanka Chopra: Pic
Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to see Asian Talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to see Asian Talent get recognition at Cannes 2022

Kartik Aaryan hilariously rejects fee hike rumors post ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan hilariously rejects fee hike rumors post ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram

Mahira Khan teases 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' release date on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor shares UNSEEN picture with father Pankaj to mark his 68th birthday

Shahid Kapoor shares UNSEEN picture with father Pankaj to mark his 68th birthday
Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise

Talhah Yunus, Ahmed Ali Butt, other Pakistani artists mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's demise
Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’

Did you know, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh is also a part of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha?’
Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo

Drake pays homage to Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala: Photo
Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere

Saba Qamar breaks down in tears at ‘Kamli’ premiere
Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’

Sonam Kapoor shares loved-up video with beau Anand Ahuja: ‘Reunited with my love’

Latest

view all