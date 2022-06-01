 
John Travolta reacts to Ray Liotta's death

John Travolta on Monday paid tribute Hollywood actor and his friend Ray Liotta.

Taking to Instagram, the "Pulp Fiction" star shared a throwback picture with Liotta who died at the age of 67.

"We will miss you Ray," Travolta captioned the photo shared on his Instagram story.

A representative for Ray Liotta, known for his iconic roles in "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," said he breathed his last on Thursday.

The actor, who had reportedly been in the Dominican Republic for filming the movie "Dangerous Waters," died in his sleep. He was 67.He is survived by fiancee Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen Liotta.

Ray Liotta is best known for playing the role of Henry Hill in the classic 1980 Martin Scorsese mob film "Goodfellas" starring alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. T

The versatile actor also worked in "Field of Dreams" as well as several television series, including "Shades of Blue" and an episode of "ER," which earned him a 2005 Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

More recently, Liotta starred in several major motion picture projects, including "Marriage Story," "Killing Them Softly," "The Place Beyond the Pines" and "The Many Saints of Newark," a "Sopranos" prequel.

