 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Where was Meghan Markle's mother during her teenage years?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Where was Meghan Markles mother during her teenage years?

Meghan Markle continues to draw criticism over her reluctance to visit her ailing father who was hospitalized recently.

Commenting on the Duchess' relationship with her parents, royal biographer Angela Levin wrote, "Where was Meghan's mother during her teenage years with her father. If she had a bad relationship with him why didn't she take her away. Heard she was possibly a travel guide."

The former American actress is due to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with her husband Prince Harry and two children.

The royal couple is living in the United States after stepping down from their royal duties.

More From Entertainment:

It's an insult to Queen to suggest she can be overshadowed says Meghan's friend

It's an insult to Queen to suggest she can be overshadowed says Meghan's friend

Kim Kardashian expresses admiration for Dua Lipa

Kim Kardashian expresses admiration for Dua Lipa

John Travolta reacts to Ray Liotta's death

John Travolta reacts to Ray Liotta's death

Jurors in Depp-Heard case continue deliberations after question to judge

Jurors in Depp-Heard case continue deliberations after question to judge
Actor Kevin Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges

Actor Kevin Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges

Johnny Depp hopes trial will help restore his reputation

Johnny Depp hopes trial will help restore his reputation
Memorial Day Weekend: Scott Disick enjoys quality time with kids

Memorial Day Weekend: Scott Disick enjoys quality time with kids
KK shares heartfelt post before his tragic death: 'Love you all'

KK shares heartfelt post before his tragic death: 'Love you all'
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: What are the possible outcomes of the defamation trial?

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: What are the possible outcomes of the defamation trial?
Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video

Will Smith's son Jaden reveals his mom Jada Pinkett turned down Tupac Shakur's proposal: Video
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears while addressing alopecia with bereaved mother: watch

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears while addressing alopecia with bereaved mother: watch
Prince Andrew ‘seeking to make amends’ over sex scandal, Archbishop of Canterbury claims

Prince Andrew ‘seeking to make amends’ over sex scandal, Archbishop of Canterbury claims

Latest

view all