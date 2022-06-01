 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 01 2022
By
Web Desk

R Madhavan says he is ‘heartbroken’ on singer KK’s sudden demise: ‘One of the best souls’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

File Footage 

R Madhavan said he was ‘heartbroken’ after the shocking and untimely demise of beloved Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.

In an interview with the Times of India, the 3 idiots actor talked about the singer’s super hit song Sach Keh Raha Hai from his debut movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

He told the outlet, “KK sang Sach Keh Raha Hai with so much soul that I had a tough time living upto the demands of the song.”

“It was emotional, it had betrayal and half the expressions in that song came about because of the way he sang it,” he added.

The actor continued: “He has one of the best souls I ever met and he was the nicest human being ever. He always sang with open heart and the irony is that's the only thing that gave up on him. I am heartbroken.”

The Khuda Jaane hit-maker fell ill while performing in Kolkata as it was initially reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead at age 53.

A CMRI hospital staff said as per The Indian Express, “He was brought dead to the hospital around 10 pm.”

KK lent his voice to some super hit Bollywood tracks including Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Ankhon Mein Teri Zindagi Do Pal Ki, Abhi Abhi, Dil Ibaadat, Zara Sa and many more.


More From Showbiz:

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise
Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video

Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video
Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert

Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert
Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking

Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking
Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder
Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda
Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure

Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure
Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event

Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ teaser released
Zoya Akhtar talks about how representation in movies affect the psyche of a nation

Zoya Akhtar talks about how representation in movies affect the psyche of a nation
‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death

‘Pasoori’ singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls shaming her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala’s death
Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor shows off her growing baby bump: See Pic

Latest

view all