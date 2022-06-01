Imran Khan to announce next march after Supreme Court's ruling on PTI's plea

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing the social media convention in Peshawar on June 1, 2022. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Khan says party wants protection from court.

"I ask the SC if we have the fundamental right to protest," says Khan.

He says he is fighting this war for future generations.

PESHAWAR: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said the party would announce its next march after the Supreme Court's ruling on the plea seeking clarity on whether the party can hold public gatherings.

Addressing social media workers in Peshawar, the former prime minister said that the party wants protection from the court and its case is pending.

"I ask the Supreme Court if we have the fundamental right to protest," said Khan.

Khan said that he will announce the new dates for the long march after the top court's verdict.

"Our planning was not right for the first march but this time the party will come prepared."



Talking about the march, the former premier said: "The media coverage of the whole march was carried out under difficult circumstances and people were shelled brutally," adding that "shells that are thrown at the terrorists were thrown at the protesters."



He said that the country is going through a crucial time. "I am fighting this war for the future generations. If we fail, your children will have to fight this war."