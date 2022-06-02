Watch: Bride matches outfit with her dog

Thursday Jun 02, 2022
In a rare yet adorable incident, a bride matched her outfit with her pet dog.
The Wedding Brigade published the video on Instagram. The caption read: "How cute is this lil' cutie matching outfits with the bride."
The woman can be seen wearing a traditional Indian lehnga in lilac colour with heavy embroidery all over it.
Her dog, who is called her "baby" in the video, can be seen in a matching embroidered waistcoat. The bride combs its hair and pulls it back into a ponytail.
Social media users were touched and left lots of comments on the video.
A user said: "Soooo cute."
"Adorable," wrote another.
"Awww so sweet❤️" chimed in another.
"Beautiful u both, God bless," a fourth follower commented.