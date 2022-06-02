 
world
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Bride matches outfit with her dog

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Bride readies her pet dog. — Instagram/The Wedding Brigade
Bride readies her pet dog. — Instagram/The Wedding Brigade

In a rare yet adorable incident, a bride matched her outfit with her pet dog. 

The Wedding Brigade published the video on Instagram. The caption read: "How cute is this lil' cutie matching outfits with the bride."

The woman can be seen wearing a traditional Indian lehnga in lilac colour with heavy embroidery all over it.

Her dog, who is called her "baby" in the video, can be seen in a matching embroidered waistcoat. The bride combs its hair and pulls it back into a ponytail. 

Social media users were touched and left lots of comments on the video.

A user said: "Soooo cute."

"Adorable," wrote another.

"Awww so sweet❤️" chimed in another. 

"Beautiful u both, God bless," a fourth follower commented.

More From World:

Israeli soldiers kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says

Israeli soldiers kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says
'Act of self-acceptance': Girl decides to marry herself, plans solo honeymoon

'Act of self-acceptance': Girl decides to marry herself, plans solo honeymoon
Crowds cheer queen at historic jubilee celebrations

Crowds cheer queen at historic jubilee celebrations
'More compassionate than humans': Hen protects kittens during storm

'More compassionate than humans': Hen protects kittens during storm
Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul in first visit since US exit

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul in first visit since US exit
What’s Jemima Goldsmith's wish?

What’s Jemima Goldsmith's wish?
Professor in India sent on 'compulsory leave' for offering namaz in college lawn

Professor in India sent on 'compulsory leave' for offering namaz in college lawn
Gunman kills at least three in new US shooting

Gunman kills at least three in new US shooting
Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

Latest

view all