Friday Jun 03 2022
Carefully consider NAB chairman appointment, CJP Bandial advises attorney-general

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Supreme Court of Pakistan — Official SCP
Supreme Court of Pakistan — Official SCP
  • CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial asks AGP to carefully consider matter of NAB chairman appointment.
  • NAB should not tolerate pressure to bring a case without merit, says CJP.
  • SC hears suo motu notice case on apprehension of persons in authority undermining criminal justice system.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial advised the Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf to carefully consider the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman on Friday.

The Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu notice case on the apprehension of persons in authority undermining the criminal justice system.

During the hearing, on the issue of the appointment of the NAB chairman, the CJP remarked that one should not be influenced by the opinion of anyone outside the system over the appointment of the NAB chairman.

The CJP advised the AGP that the NAB chairman should be a competent and trustworthy person, and therefore, his appointment should be made with careful consideration.

CJP Bandial stated that the NAB should not tolerate pressure to bring a case without merit. "If NAB is under pressure, write to us. That does not imply that you must pick and drop any case you want," he said.

The CJP said there was a high-profile drug case which made headlines and when the investigating officer was asked about it, he had commented that it was a bogus case.

The court subsequently deferred the suo moto hearing until June 14.

