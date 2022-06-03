 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Cheers for Prince Harry, Meghan drown out the boos at Jubilee service: See

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined royal family members at Friday’s thanksgiving service for the Queen’s Jubilee and according to reports, were welcomed with loud cheers and fanfare.

According to Mirror UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex elicited a loud, largely positive, reaction from the crowds lining the streets as they arrived at the cathedral; the appearance marks the first royal event for them since Megxit in 2020.

While a few boos could be heard in the crowd, the outlet reported that the cheering drowned out the boos by the time Harry and Meghan reached the west door of the cathedral and were greeted by the Dean of St Paul’s.

As per the outlet, Prince Harry and Meghan were seated in the second row of the congregation, alongside cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands.

Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, also sat in the second row with her family.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to be seen with the Queen after it was announced last night that the monarch would miss Friday’s service because of ‘discomfort’.

More From Entertainment:

Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Advocates react to verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’

Lilibet ‘the key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back ‘into the Firm’
Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface

Kourtney Kardashian's fans worry as Travis Barker's threats to kill his ex resurface
Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him

Machine Gun Kelly drops adorable photo with mum who abandoned him
Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'

Simon Cowell slammed for his 'bullying' remarks on 'BGT'
New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case

New York court rejects Harvey Weinstein's appeal bid in sex abuse case
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on backlash after 16lbs weight loss for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian breaks silence on backlash after 16lbs weight loss for Met Gala
Megan Fox refused Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim Kardashian’s number

Megan Fox refused Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim Kardashian’s number
Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Meghan Markle
Firm ‘doing everything’ to hide truth of Queen’s frailty for Jubilee

Firm ‘doing everything’ to hide truth of Queen’s frailty for Jubilee
Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo split after a year of engagement

Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo split after a year of engagement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive ‘very, very frosty’ reunion at Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive ‘very, very frosty’ reunion at Jubilee

Latest

view all