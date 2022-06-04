 
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Meghan Markle makes stylish return to the UK, hailed as ‘best dressed’

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Meghan Markle’s Dior number at her first official royal engagement in two years at Friday’s Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral has left royal fans enthralled with her style!

The 40-year-old mother-of-two arrived in UK on Wednesday with husband Prince Harry in what marks their first time visiting the country with their kids since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

For her first official royal event in two years, Meghan chose a Dior haute couture ensemble, complete with a white midi-dress fashioned like a coat with a statement collar and an A-line skirt.

Meghan dressed her look up with a pair of Maison Birks diamond earrings, as per Yahoo! Entertainment, which she last wore at her last royal engagement as a senior royal at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020.

Royal fans were quick to share their opinions on Meghan’s outfit, with one commenting: “Go Meghan!!! Best dressed in the church.”

Another fan tweeted, “Stunningly gorgeous! Sophisticated, class and elegance,” while one other said: “The Duchess of Sussex looks like a vision. Regal!”


